Burma descends into chaos after military coup, at least 18 protesters killed

Military forces in Burma killed 18 protesters on Sunday in what outside observers called the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup as protests continue to break out across the country of 54 million.

PRO-MILITARY MARCHERS IN BURMA ATTACK ANTI-COUP PROTESTERS

Reuters reported that security forces in the country opened fire on protesters in the city of Yangon, where hundreds of thousands took to the streets in recent weeks to protest the coup.

"It has been one month since the coup," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, told the news agency. "We will come out today again."

PROTESTS SWELL AFTER BURMA JUNTA RAISES SPECTOR OF FORCE

The independent Assistance Association of Political Prisoners reported it was aware that about 1,000 people were detained Sunday, of whom they were able to identify 270. That brought to 1,132 the total number of people the group has confirmed being arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.

Before Sunday, there had been eight confirmed reports of killings linked to the army’s takeover, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report