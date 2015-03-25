Bulgarian authorities fire investigator for revealing information about deadly bomb attack

Officials have fired the leader of an investigation of a bomb attack in Bulgaria that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver for revealing sensitive information about the probe to the media.

Last week Stanelia Karadzhova told Bulgaria's 24 Chasa daily that one of three suspected terrorists who carried out the attack at the airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas in July has been identified and that all the suspects were foreign nationals. Karadzhova was quoted as saying the evidence suggests the bombing was not a suicide attack.

The state-run news agency BTA said Monday that Karadzhova was fired because "she spoke to the media without clearing her statement with the supervising prosecutor."

Israel claims Iran and the militant group Hezbollah played roles in the attack.