Building collapses in the French city of Marseille

A building has collapsed Monday morning in the French city of Marseille, authorities said.

Local media reported that emergency services are on the scene looking for possible victims.

A regional prefecture tweeted a photo that showed a pile of rubble and wooden beams. It urged people to avoid the area and make way for emergency services.

Marseille is located on the country's southern shore.

The building appeared from the images to have had at least six floors.

Sabine Bernasconi, the local mayor for that part of Marseille, said the building was in poor condition and had been subject to an evacuation order, but she could not rule out that squatters might have been using it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.