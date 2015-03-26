Bugle calls slice pre-dawn air in Venezuela get-out-the vote effort for presidential election

Just try sleeping in on election day in Venezuela.

In the hilly eastern Caracas slum of Petare, a truck began blaring reveille from loudspeakers before 3 a.m. and a male voice urged people to get up and vote. The man's voice also periodically insulted opposition candidate Henrique Capriles.

A few hours later, a man on a motorcycle, his face covered with a red bandana, parked in front of a Petare polling station and sounded his bugle while a comrade yelled "Long Live Chavez!"

President Hugo Chavez faced the tightest re-election of his political career on Sunday after nearly 14 years in power and both sides have worked mightily to get out the vote.