Brothers accused of Trump-inspired attack on homeless man held without bail

A pair of Massachusetts brothers arrested for allegedly attacking a Latino homeless man asleep outside a subway station and claimed to have been inspired by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's arguments about immigration are being held without bail.

Scott and Steve Leader waived their right to a dangerousness hearing and were held until their trial, which is scheduled to start Oct. 1, the Suffolk district attorney's office said. They have pleaded not guilty to several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The Leaders were arrested Aug. 19 after the 58-year-old man was beaten while he slept near a Boston subway station.

Scott Leader, 38, told troopers after his arrest: "Donald Trump was right, all these illegals need to be deported," according to a state police report.

The Republican presidential candidate denounced the attack.

"[The] Boston incident is terrible. We need energy and passion, but we must treat each other with respect," Trump tweeted. "I would never condone violence."

The brothers came across the man while heading home from a Boston Red Sox game and proceeded to urinate on him, punch him and beat him with a metal pole while he slept, then walked away laughing, prosecutors said. Witnesses flagged down a state trooper. The man was treated for a broken nose, serious bruises and other injuries.

The Leaders have a history of violent behavior, according to law enforcement, including crimes against minorities.

Their lawyers have not commented.

Scott Leader told police the victim instigated the confrontation. His girlfriend, Tiffany-Marina Paolini, defended him to the Boston Globe on Thursday, saying after the hearing, “He’s not racist.”

She added that not only is she part Hispanic, so are the Leaders. “[Scott] has Guatemalan in his family so," she told the Globe. "I mean, it’s not a racist thing. It’s not a hate crime.”

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

