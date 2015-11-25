Brother of Paris terror suspect Salah Abdeslam urges his surrender

The brother of a Paris attack suspect turned fugitive pleaded Wednesday for his sibling to immediately surrender to police.

Mohamed Abdeslam told RTL radio that he shares the pain of victims' families and wishes he and his family could have done something to prevent the bloodshed that left 130 dead across Paris on Nov. 13.

Abdeslam had two brothers involved in the attacks: Brahim Abdeslam blew himself up in front of a Paris cafe, and Salah Abdeslam, believed to have been another potential bomber, who escaped the scene. An international warrant is out for Salah's arrest.

"Let him turn himself in for his parents, for justice, for the families of victims, so that we can find out what happened," Mohamed Abdeslam said.

He said he saw his brothers a few days before they left their Brussels suburb for Paris, but had no idea what they were plotting, and hasn't heard from Salah since.

Investigators believe Salah Abdeslam served as a courier for three suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside France's national soccer stadium during a friendly match between France and Germany, killing themselves and a passerby.

After dropping off those attackers in the suburb of Saint-Denis, investigators believe the plan called for Abdeslam to detonate his own explosive vest at an unknown site in Paris' 18th district.

For some reason, Abdeslam never did so, throwing the vest in a garbage heap before fleeing to Belgium in a car with two associates. The discarded vest was found by a street cleaner Monday in the southern Paris suburb of Montrouge.

On Tuesday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office also issued an international arrest warrant for Mohamed Abrini, who is being tracked by both Belgian and French police.

Abrini, who has been described as "armed and dangerous," was seen with Salah Abdeslam at a gasoline station in Ressons on the highway to Paris two days before the attacks.

