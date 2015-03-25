Brother gets bail in Alpine killing of couple that left 2 child survivors

British police say a man who was arrested in connection with the murder of his brother and three others in the French Alps is out on bail after being arrested and questioned.

Surrey Police say the 54-year-old man was released on bail on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested near London on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. British police rarely name suspects until they are charged, but the prosecutor in the French town of Annecy has identified him as Zaid al-Hilli.

Last September his brother Saad al-Hilli, his wife, an elderly relative and a cyclist were shot dead near Annecy. The couple's two young daughters survived and are the only known witnesses.

The French prosecutor, Eric Maillaud, has cited evidence that the siblings were fighting over their father's inheritance.