British police charge man for disseminating terrorist material, including text, video lecture

British police say they have charged a 30-year-old man for disseminating terrorist material, including a publication and a filmed recording of a lecture.

Scotland Yard said that Shah Jalal Hussain was charged Wednesday with providing the material to others with the intention of encouraging terrorism.

The force said counter-terrorism police arrested Hussain at an east London address earlier Wednesday. Hussain was kept in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Hussain is linked to investigations into another man who was charged earlier with three similar offenses.

The man, 30-year-old Ibrahim Abdullah-Hassan — who also goes by the name Abu Nusaybah — was arrested last month after he gave a television interview on the BBC.