British PM Cameron hosts party summit over Scottish voting rights amid referendum fallout

British Prime Minister David Cameron is hosting a summit with senior officials from his Conservative Party to try to placate anger over promises made to Scotland during the referendum campaign.

Monday's high-level gathering at Chequers, Cameron's official country retreat, comes amid a bitter debate over what road political reform should take after Scots opted to stay in the United Kingdom last week.

The country's three main parties pledged to hand more political power to Scots days just before last week's vote to encourage voters to reject independence.

But doubts have been raised about how those promises will be fulfilled. Conservatives want to limit the voting rights of Scottish lawmakers in the House of Commons and want other parts of the U.K. to have similar powers to those promised to Scotland.