Military Tech
Published

WATCH: British Royal Marines testing jetpacks that can reach speeds of 80 mph

It was designed and built by Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Look up in the sky.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — wait, is it Iron Man?!

Without the benefit of stunt wires, green screen and CGI, the British Royal Marines recently experimented with a jetpack that can reach speeds of 80 mph and climb to 12,000 feet, FOX 13 reported.

Without the benefit of stunt wires, green screen and CGI, the British Royal Marines recently experimented with a jetpack that can reach speeds of 80 mph and climb to 12,000 feet.

Without the benefit of stunt wires, green screen and CGI, the British Royal Marines recently experimented with a jetpack that can reach speeds of 80 mph and climb to 12,000 feet. (British Royal Marines )

The jetpack was designed and built by Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist and Gravity Industries founder and chief test pilot, The Times reported.

The 42-year-old said it’s the ride of his life: "It’s just like riding a bike, so easy when you get the hang of it."

He added: "Honestly, there is no effort. It works by thrust. When you bring your arms down you go up, and you flare your arms out to come down. It’s that simple."

The jetpack was used recently for an underway boarding exercise where test pilots flew from (and around) a small military raft to a ship on open water.

The jetpack was used recently for an underway boarding exercise where test pilots flew from (and around) a small military raft to a ship on open water. (British Royal Marines )

The jetpack was used recently for an underway boarding exercise where test pilots flew from (and around) a small military raft to a ship on open water. 

Browning said in the future the suit could be used in combat: "You probably wouldn’t need helicopters or a lot of infantry." 

The jetpack was designed and built by Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist and Gravity Industries founder and chief test pilot.

The jetpack was designed and built by Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist and Gravity Industries founder and chief test pilot. (British Royal Marines )

The debut of the deployment for now is hush-hush. 

"The military world and the military see it as something that can be used in active operations," he said, guardedly. "I have been involved in some pretty weird training ops, but I can’t say too much about all that."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.