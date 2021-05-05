WATCH: British Royal Marines testing jetpacks that can reach speeds of 80 mph

Look up in the sky.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — wait, is it Iron Man?!

Without the benefit of stunt wires, green screen and CGI, the British Royal Marines recently experimented with a jetpack that can reach speeds of 80 mph and climb to 12,000 feet, FOX 13 reported.

The jetpack was designed and built by Richard Browning, a former Royal Marine reservist and Gravity Industries founder and chief test pilot, The Times reported.

The 42-year-old said it’s the ride of his life: "It’s just like riding a bike, so easy when you get the hang of it."

He added: "Honestly, there is no effort. It works by thrust. When you bring your arms down you go up, and you flare your arms out to come down. It’s that simple."

The jetpack was used recently for an underway boarding exercise where test pilots flew from (and around) a small military raft to a ship on open water.

Browning said in the future the suit could be used in combat: "You probably wouldn’t need helicopters or a lot of infantry."

The debut of the deployment for now is hush-hush.

"The military world and the military see it as something that can be used in active operations," he said, guardedly. "I have been involved in some pretty weird training ops, but I can’t say too much about all that."