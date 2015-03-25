British man faces court in Uganda after gay images found on his stolen laptop are published

A British man faces a court hearing in Uganda on Monday following the publication of images from his stolen laptop of him having sex with another man.

Bernard Randall, 65, faces charge of trafficking obscene material. Randall has called the charges, which carry a prison sentence of up to two years, "nonsensical." Also charged is Ugandan Albert Cheptoyek, who faces charges of committing an act of gross indecency and up to seven years in prison.

Uganda has harsh anti-gay laws and the country received international attention after a lawmaker proposed a bill that would mandate the death penalty for some gay acts.

Jane Okuo Kajuga, spokeswoman for Uganda's Directorate of Public Prosecutions, said the charges against Randall have nothing to do with his sexual orientation.