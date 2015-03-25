Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 2, 2015

British government says Margaret Thatcher's funeral will be held April 17 with military honors

LONDON – The British government says former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral will be held April 17.

Undertakers on Tuesday removed the ex-leader's body from London's Ritz Hotel, where she died Monday, amid preparations for a ceremonial funeral with full military honors.

A van carrying Thatcher's casket left the hotel for an undisclosed location.

Officials say Thatcher's funeral will be held with full military honors at St. Paul's Cathedral. It is not technically a state funeral, which requires a vote in Parliament, but is the same level of honor given Princess Diana and the Queen Mother Elizabeth.

Thatcher's coffin will lie overnight at the Houses of Parliament before the funeral, and then travel on a horse-drawn gun carriage to the cathedral along a route lined by military personnel.