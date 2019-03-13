British girl, 6, writes letter to EU Chief asking to be friends despite Brexit

In the chaotic weeks approaching Britain's exit from the European Union, officials were touched by a letter from a six-year-old girl that apparently put things in perspective.

The letter was addressed to European Council Chief Donald Tusk by a young girl named Sophie, who wrote that even though her country of Britain was leaving the European Union, she wanted to remain cordial.

"Dear Mr Tusk, I live in Britain," the letter obtained by EuroNews reads. "I know we are leaving the EU. But I think we should be friends."

She concluded by asking, "Please, may I have a signed photo of you for my Europe book?" She signed with her name and a drawing of a unicorn, next to which she wrote, "I have drawn you a unicorn."

The letter apparently caught the eye of Tusk himself, who posted it on his Instagram page along with the caption, "We'll always be friends, Sophie," and a heart.

It was then reposted on Twitter by European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, who didn't hold back his opinions about the massive political separation.

"Sometimes it takes a child to put everything into perspective," he wrote. "What a terrible waste Brexit is."

The posts, and the letter, come as the deadline for Brexit is rapidy approaching with little plan as to how it will be practically executed. MPs voted on Tuesday to deny Prime Minister Theresa May's second plan of action, leaving many wondering what will actually happen come March 29. The House of Commons looked set to reject a "no-deal" Brexit Wednesday, taking Britain a step closer to seeking a delay in its departure from the E.U.