Britain's Oxford University nominates 1st female vice-chancellor in its history

Oxford University has nominated its first female vice-chancellor in its history.

The university said Louise Richardson, currently the principal of Scotland's University of St. Andrews, is set to take up the university's second-highest role at the start of 2016.

The nomination is subject to the formal approval of the university's legislative body, known as its congregation.

The university appointed its first vice-chancellor in 1230, and until now all of them have been men. There has also never been a female chancellor, the top job.

Richardson, who is known for her work on terrorism and security studies, previously also held a senior position at Harvard University.

She is set to replace Andrew Hamilton, who is leaving to take over as president of New York University.