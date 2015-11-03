Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Britain's finance minister: All of Europe will benefit from EU reforms and treaty changes

By | Associated Press
  • 6f086bc3-
    Image 1 of 3

    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, delivers a speech during a reception of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. ( Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 96c46391-
    Image 2 of 3

    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, delivers a speech during a reception of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. ( Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 96c46391-
    Image 3 of 3

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a reception of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Britain's finance minister has spelled out his case for European Union reforms and treaty changes, and says both his country and others in the EU will benefit.

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne told German business leaders and politicians in Berlin that reforms must "guarantee fairness for EU countries inside the single market, but outside the single currency."

Osborne, whose country will hold a referendum some time before the end of 2017 on whether to remain in the EU, says the trade bloc will benefit overall from reforms and less bureaucracy.

He says "you get a eurozone that works better, and we get a guarantee that eurozone decisions and costs are not imposed on us. You get a stronger euro; we make sure the voice of the pound is heard."