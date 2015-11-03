Britain's finance minister: All of Europe will benefit from EU reforms and treaty changes

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Britain's finance minister has spelled out his case for European Union reforms and treaty changes, and says both his country and others in the EU will benefit.

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne told German business leaders and politicians in Berlin that reforms must "guarantee fairness for EU countries inside the single market, but outside the single currency."

Osborne, whose country will hold a referendum some time before the end of 2017 on whether to remain in the EU, says the trade bloc will benefit overall from reforms and less bureaucracy.

He says "you get a eurozone that works better, and we get a guarantee that eurozone decisions and costs are not imposed on us. You get a stronger euro; we make sure the voice of the pound is heard."