Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

Brazil's Petrobras sees profits, stock drop; CEO says 'war' on delays

By | Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO – The leader of Brazil's state-run oil company says she's declaring a war on production delays as the company's stock fell due to a sharp drop in profits.

Oil company Petrobras saw its third-quarter net income fall 12 percent in the third quarter to $2.9 billion, compared to the same period last year. That's largely because of falling production. Its stock dropped 3.4 percent Monday.

In September, Petrobras produced 1.8 million barrels per day, its lowest since April 2008. Executives blamed that on scheduled maintenance on offshore rigs.

But CEO Maria Gracas Foster says Monday that no matter the reason, production has to get back on track, saying any project delays are a "catastrophe."

Petrobras is racing to tap into massive offshore oil finds that could more than 50 billion barrels.