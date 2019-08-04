Brazilian gang leader allegedly dresses up as daughter in failed prison escape

A Brazilian gang leader was caught trying to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter, who was visiting him the day, authorities said Sunday.

Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," was found out when he displayed nervousness while trying to leave the penitentiary in the western part of Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities said da Silva's plan was to leave his 19-year-old daughter in the jail. Her possible role in the failed escape is being looked into by police investigators.

The reputed crime boss was allegedly wearing a pink t-shirt with a cartoon image of donuts, a black wig, silicon mask and tight jeans to conceal his identity. A video released by authorities appears to show him removing the mask and some of the clothes and saying his full name.

Da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the country's most powerful criminal groups that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.

He has since been transferred to a maximum-security prison and is expected to face disciplinary sanctions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.