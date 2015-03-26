Brazil government grants gay man 'maternity' leave

Brazil's social security agency has for the first time granted a four-month "maternity" leave for a man in a civil union with another man.

Lucimar da Silva asked for the leave two years ago when he and his partner adopted a child.

Brazilian law mandates that companies provide a four-month paid leave from work for a mother and five days paid leave for a father.

Silva argued it would be discriminatory to deny him the longer leave, noting the social security agency has already approved the four-month benefit for same-sex couples in which the partners are women.

An agency statement Thursday says the decision for da Silva does not set a legal precedent. It says all-male couples with adopted children will have to individually petition for the four-month leave.