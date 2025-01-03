Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Boy, 7, survives 5 days alone in African game park alongside lions, elephants

Officials called the boy's survival 'a true miracle'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
2nd American accused of illegally killing lion in Zimbabwe Video

2nd American accused of illegally killing lion in Zimbabwe

Doctor shot lion without permission

A missing 7-year-old boy survived five days alone in an African game park, alongside elephants and lions, in what Zimbabwean politicians are calling "a true miracle."

Tinotenda Pudu spent nearly a week alone in Matusadonha game park after "wander[ing] away" and losing his sense of direction, Mutsa Murombedzi, a Member Parliment in Zimbabwe, wrote in a post on X.

Pudu was found by rangers from Matusadona Africa Parks after walking nearly 15 miles from home, according to officials.

Tinotenda Pudu

Tinotenda Pudu, 7, was found safe after spending five days in the African jungle.

SAN DIEGO ZOO TO WELCOME PAIR OF GIANT PANDAS FROM CHAIN UNDER CONSERVATION PARTNERSHIP

"After [five] long, harrowing days in the jungle near Hogwe River, which feeds into Ume river, the boy has been found alive," Murombedzi announced. "Sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits and just the unforgiving wild [is] too much for a [7]-year-old."

lion

The boy survived for five days living amongst lions and elephants.

The park hosts lions, leopards, buffalo, zebras, elephants, hippos and antelope, according to African Parks' website.

OUTSIDE OF CHINA, PANDAS ARE ONLY FOUND IN THESE 5 ZOOS AROUND THE WORLD

The Nyaminyami community beat night drums each day in hopes the boy would hear the sound and find his way back home, according to Murombedzi.

South Africa elephant

An African bush elephant is seen walking on a red dirt road in Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa. (Arterra/Marica van der Meer/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Above all, we thank God for watching over Tinotenda and leading him back home safely," she said. "This is a testament to the power of unity, hope, prayer and never giving up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials confirmed the child's age to the BBC.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics