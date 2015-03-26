Bosnia's court acquits 2 Serb ex-policemen of charges related to the Srebrenica massacre

Bosnia's war crimes court has acquitted two former Bosnian Serb policemen accused of participating in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

The court said Wednesday that prosecutors failed to prove Dragan Neskovic and Zoran Ilic committed crimes against humanity by rounding up Muslim Bosniak men for execution and then firing into the piles of bodies to make sure there were no survivors.

Judges concluded that witness statements were contradictory and the credibility of some of them was doubtful.

Bosnian Serb forces executed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys after they overran the town of Srebrenica in July 1995. The massacre has been defined as genocide.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement they will appeal the verdict.