Canada and US border closure extended for seventh time, now until November 21

Canada and the United States will keep their border closed until at least November 21 as the countries continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the policy extension, which started in March.

“We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020,” Blair tweeted. “Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

The travel ban does not apply to the many doctors and nurses who regularly cross the border in order to help. A large number of medical personnel in Michigan live just over the border and commute daily to help fight the pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently warned that the border would remain closed until the U.S. has a better handle on the pandemic.

"We have committed to keeping Canadians safe and we keep extending the border closures because the United States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders," he told the hosts of "The Start" in a radio interview Wednesday. "We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place."

The previous border closure agreement was set to expire on October 21 and had previously been extended six times.

Coronavirus cases are climbing in the United States as winter approaches. There has been an average of 53,124 new cases a day over the last two weeks, a 23% increase from the average two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times analysis. And 59,751 cases were reported Wednesday.

The U.S. has been hit harder by coronavirus than any other country, with 7,894,768 total cases and 216,025 deaths, according to the CDC.

