Claudia López, Bogota's first woman mayor, marries female partner in Colombia

On the heels of becoming the first woman mayor of Bogota in Colombia, Claudia López has married her girlfriend of three years.

López wed opposition senator Angélica Lozano on Monday evening in a private civil ceremony.

“I promise to honor you and love you for life!” López wrote on Instagram to her new wife, Agence France-Presse reported. “Thanks to life for this wonderful year: I earned my doctorate, won the Mayor’s office and married the love of my life.”

The post included four photos of the couple dressed in white and carrying bouquets of flowers, according to the news outlet.

Bogota voters elected the left-wing López, who billed herself as "incorruptible," on Oct. 27. She takes office in January. The post is seen as the second most politically powerful in Colombia after the presidency.

The couple’s union has become a rallying cause among supporters promoting LGBT rights in the traditionally conservative, Catholic country – though Colombia has permitted gay marriage since a landmark Constitutional Court ruling in 2016.

Lozano told Colombia’s BLU Radio that the couple has tried to marry previously but their schedules made organizing a wedding complicated.

“We told ourselves, ‘We have to do it now or another four years will pass by,” Lozano said. “Because Claudia’s priority the next four years will be her job.”

