Boat capsizes in Ganges River in eastern India, killing four, leaving 25 missing

A state official says a boat crowded mostly with passengers has capsized in the Ganges River in eastern India. At least four people drowned and another 25 are feared missing.

G. Anil Kumar says the boat was carrying almost 50 people when it capsized Friday due to heavy winds and rain in West Bengal state's Malda district. He says 20 people have been rescued and four bodies recovered.

The state government has ordered an investigation into the accident.

The motorized boat was carrying villagers and contract workers who travel frequently in the area looking for work.