Bingo brawl breaks out at Canadian nursing home: report

A bingo brawl broke out at a Canadian nursing home Tuesday after two female residents reportedly bickered over an empty seat and refused to back down.

Canadian authorities said the two women, ages 79 and 86, are residents at a long-term care facility at Rideau Lakes, Ontario – a roughly a 45-minute drive from the U.S. border.

The women wanted to sit in the same seat during bingo, but neither would compromise, CBC reported. A “physical altercation” then broke out, prompting other residents to get involved. The situation escalated into a "somewhat" of a brawl, the report said.

The residents reportedly calmed down once authorities arrived. Officials said no one was seriously injured or charged.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether bingo night proceeded as scheduled.