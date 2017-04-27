Berlin police shoot man who threated officer

Berlin police have shot a man who threatened an officer outside a hospital in the German capital.

Police spokeswoman Konstanze Dassler says the incident occurred at the Urban Hospital in the city's Kreuzberg district shortly after 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) Thursday.

Dassler says that for reasons still unknown, the 27-year-old man pointed a firearm at a female officer who had been called to another incident. A colleague shot the man in the leg.

Dassler says the man is receiving medical treatment and his condition is not life threatening.

She says police are examining the firearm to determine whether it is a real gun.