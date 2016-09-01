Belgian judge keeps attacks suspect in custody 2 more months

A Belgian judge has ordered Mohamed Abrini, a suspect in attacks claimed by the Islamic State organization in Brussels and Paris, held in custody for two more months.

The judge's decision on Thursday was announced by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Four other people suspected of involvement in the March 22 suicide bombings in Belgium's capital were ordered held for two more months. The judge ordered another month of pretrial detention for two additional suspects.

Abrini, 31, admits he was the "man in the hat" spotted with two bombers who blew themselves up at Brussels Airport. That attack, and another in the Brussels subway, killed 32 people.

The Belgian Moroccan is also believed to have been involved in the planning and execution of the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.