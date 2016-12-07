Belfast police investigating abuse arrest former coach

A former soccer coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse after handing himself into the police in Northern Ireland.

Jim McCafferty, who was involved in soccer in Scotland and Ireland from the 1980s, was arrested in Belfast after walking into a police station.

It followed an interview given by the 71-year-old Scot to a newspaper discussing sexual abuse of players.

McCafferty, who now lives in Belfast, coached teams in Scotland and worked at Celtic, Hibernian and Falkirk looking after the uniforms.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland says he was "arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland. He is currently helping police with their inquiries."