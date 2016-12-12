Expand / Collapse search
World
Published
Last Update January 10, 2017

'Being Latino' This Week on Facebook

By Libby I. Juliá Vázquez, | Fox News

This week on Being Latino on Facebook: Cinco de Mayo; Miguel Cotto; coffee; religion and politics, and mothers.

Is Cinco de Mayo the next St. Patrick’s Day in the U.S.? Perhaps it can change how Latinos are perceived.

Puerto Rican boxer, Miguel Cotto lost his WBA Middleweight title last weekend. What’s next for him?

For many Latinos, coffee is a part of daily life. For residents and visitors of El Gran Café de La Parroquia in Veracruz, Mexico, it’s also an experience.

The separation of church and state always makes for a heated discussion, but never more than during an election year. How much does your religion affect your politics?

Mother’s Day is this weekend. To moms everywhere we honor their strength.

Being Latino is a communication platform whose mission is to educate and connect all peoples across the global Latino spectrum. Being Latino is the largest fan page for Latinos on Facebook. Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
