BBC investigating reporter who tweeted ‘Hitler was right,’ compared Israel to Nazis

The BBC is reportedly investigating one of its Palestinian journalists for once tweeting that "Hitler was right" while comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

Digital journalist Tala Halawa is a Palestine specialist for the corporation’s BBC Monitoring service and has reported on the recent deadly hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Spectator noted.

"Israel is more Nazi than Hitler!" she wrote on her since-deleted Twitter account during previous hostilities in 2014, according to the U.K. publication.

"Oh, #HitlerWasRight – IDF go to hell #PrayForGaza," she wrote.

In other posts, she shared a graphic of a child being burned on a menorah, as well as a meme claiming that a "solution for Israel-Palestine conflict" would be to "relocate Israel into United States," the report said.

The reporter also wrote that "Zionists can’t get enough of our blood" and that "they’re crying the holocaust every single moment but they’re practicing it every single moment as well," the Spectator said.

Halawa worked for 24FM, a Palestinian radio station, at the time of the 2014 tweets, joining the BBC in 2017, according to her since-deleted LinkedIn account.

"These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating," a spokesperson for the U.K. broadcaster told the Spectator.

The posts come after a similar outrage embroiled CNN over one of its freelance contributors, Adeel Raja, who tweeted that "the world today needs a Hitler."

It also came days after an official investigation ruled that former BBC journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to land his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana about cheating in her royal marriage.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.