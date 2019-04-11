Barcelona schools remove classic fairytales ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty’ for being sexist

Schools in Barcelona have reportedly removed 200 children’s books from an infant school library including classic fairytales like “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Sleeping Beauty” after determining they perpetuated sexist stereotypes.

The Tàber school, which is under the responsibility of the Catalan government, found that 30 percent of the books in its library for children up to the age of six were “toxic” while only 10 percent were written from a “gender perspective.”

The school said 60 percent of their books had less-serious problems, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

FULHAM SOCCER FAN SUES CALIFORNIA DMV OVER ‘COME ON YOU WHITES’ VANITY PLATE

Anna Tutzo, one of the mothers who reviewed the books, told reporters that they were not targeting specific books, but instead looking at a broader problem with sexism.”

“Society is changing and is more aware of the issue of gender but this is not being reflected in stories,” she added.

Tutzo said the most common problem they found in the books is the idea of masculinity being about competitiveness and courage.

“Also in violent situations, even though they are just small pranks, it is the boy who acts against the girl. This sends a message about who can be violent and against whom,” she said. “Kids are like sponges and absorb everything around them, which allows sexist stereotypes to be normalized.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Pais reported that other schools in the Catalan capital are also revising the books in their libraries.