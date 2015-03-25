Bangladesh collapse survivor leaves hospital, gets job at international hotel

A 19-year-old seamstress who survived for 17 days in the rubble of a collapsed garment factory building has left the hospital with a new job at an international hotel chain.

Reshma Begum told reporters she was in good condition Thursday as she was released from a military hospital in the Dhaka suburb of Savar nearly a month after she was rescued from the Rana Plaza building collapse. That disaster killed 1,129 people.

The management of the Westin Hotel in Dhaka said they had given her a job in their housekeeping department as a "Public Area Ambassador."

Westin officials at the hospital declined to elaborate on what her responsibilities would be.

Begum had earlier declared she would not return to garment work in the wake of her ordeal.