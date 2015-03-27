Bahrain vows to investigate reporter mistreatment

Bahrain says it will probe allegations that a female correspondent for a news agency was mistreated while in police custody.

The official Bahrain News Agency reported late Tuesday that the interior minister ordered a "speedy investigation" into the matter. It didn't identify the correspondent.

French television channel France 24 has confirmed that its journalist Nazeeha Saeed was detained for questioning and then released earlier this week. She also reports for Radio Monte Carlo.

German news service DPA has said its correspondent Mazen Mahdi was detained too and claims he was abused.

Bahrain has been under martial law-style rule since a mid March crackdown on Shiite-led protests against the country's Sunni monarchy.