Bahrain rights activist is freed on bail ahead of his Twitter trial, lawyer says

A lawyer in Bahrain says a human rights activist has been freed on bail after more than two months in custody on charges of posting false news on Twitter.

The case is seen by opposition groups as part of expanding Internet crackdowns by authorities in the Sunni-ruled Gulf nation, which has faced nearly two years on non-stop unrest over demands by majority Shiites for a greater political voice.

Lawyer Mohamed al-Jishi says activist Yousef Al Muhafedha was released Thursday on bail of 100 dinars ($268). His trial was set for Jan. 29.

Al-Muhafedha, a senior figure with the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, was taken into custody in early November on allegations he fabricated details about demonstrations in the capital, Manama.