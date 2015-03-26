Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Bahrain policeman dies from blast injuries during protest clashes

By | Associated Press

MANAMA, Bahrain – Bahrain's Interior Ministry says a policeman has died after a bomb attack during clashes with anti-government protesters in the violence-wracked Gulf kingdom.

The statement says the policeman died Friday from injuries suffered the previous night from a blast in Eker, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the capital Manama. Bahrain protesters have increasingly used homemade firebombs and explosives against security forces.

More than 50 people have died in Bahrain's unrest since February 2011. Majority Shiites are seeking a greater political voice in the Sunni-ruled nation, which is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.