Baghdad officials say Islamic State uses displaced Sunnis in Baghdad as cover to plant bombs

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Officials in Baghdad are blaming displaced Sunnis fleeing fighting for providing cover for militants to conduct a wave of bombings.

Baghdad has witnessed a spike in bombings in the past week with multiple blasts each day. On Thursday night six bombs claimed 21 lives.

Fighting in the western city of Ramadi sent at least 110,000 refugees fleeing towards Baghdad two weeks ago.

"There is a link between the recent attacks in Baghdad and the entry of displaced families," Baghdad Provincial Council member Ghalib al-Zamili told The Associated Press Friday.

He maintained that Islamic State militants used the refugees to infiltrate the capital.

There are reports that the displaced are being harassed in the mosques and makeshift camps where they have taken up residence.

Sunni lawmakers decry the accusations as scapegoating.