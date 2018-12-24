'Awful' video shows dog pawing at car’s doors after being abandoned by owner

‘Snoop’ is the kind of loyal friend this man doesn’t deserve.

A heartbreaking video has emerged of a dog owner abandoning his pet on the side of a road in England – and now an animal welfare group is hoping the public can track him down.

"The footage has to be seen to be believed, it's just awful,” Natalia Perehovsky, an inspector for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, told Sky News.

"To see the poor dog in such obvious distress, jumping up at the car as it drives away, is just heartbreaking. I can't understand how someone could do this,” she added.

The RSPCA says the incident happened Dec. 17 in Stoke-on-Trent. Footage shows one person dropping a dog bed onto a sidewalk then running back to a vehicle that has a “second person in the driver’s seat,” Perehovsky said. The vehicle later speeds off with the Staffordshire bull terrier dog in pursuit.

The animal, named ‘Snoop’ by his rescuers, was found lying in the bed.

"It beggars belief that someone could abandon a dog like this at Christmas, but we are so thankful to the kind people who found Snoop sitting sadly in his bed, for taking him to the safety of a vet's straight away,” Perehovsky said.