Author says he wrote vicious reviews, not his wife

LONDON (AP) — Historian and Russia scholar Orlando Figes has admitted that he wrote vicious reviews about his rivals' books that were posted on Amazon's website.

Earlier, Figes had claimed the nasty anonymous reviews were the work of his wife, law professor Stephanie Palmer.

The case has drawn wide attention in Britain's literary circles in part because Figes is seen as an evocative writer capable of bringing Russia's difficult history to life.

Figes released a statement through his publicist Friday taking full responsibility for the reviews, which savaged books written by other scholars in his field.

He also says he is suffering from unspecified health problems that were exposed as the scandal unfolded.