Austrian woman who alleged she was raped in Dubai allowed to return home

An Austrian woman has returned home from Dubai nearly two months after she filed rape charges that led to authorities there briefly jailing her and taking her passport.

The 29-year-old arrived late Thursday. Foreign Ministry official Michael Linhart said Friday that it was unclear whether she still faces charges in Dubai of having sex outside marriage.

The woman told authorities Dec. 1 that she was raped by a Yemeni citizen in a hotel garage. She was subsequently jailed for three days and her passport was confiscated as police weighed whether to charge her with consuming alcohol and having extramarital sex.

A Norwegian woman was briefly jailed last year for similar reasons and sentenced to 16 months in prison, but was allowed to leave instead of serving her term.