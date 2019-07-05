Australian lawmaker breaks bone after arm-wrestling his cabinet colleague during lunch

An Australian politician reportedly broke his arm during an office arm wrestling competition with his cabinet colleague.

Victor Dominello, the New South Wales customer service minister, fractured his humerus bone after arm-wrestling the state’s attorney general, Mark Speakman, back in September, according to a new report.

“I don’t have any comment except there’s been no fracturing of my relationship with Victor,” Speakman told the Australian.

The outlet reported Dominello was injured during a lunch break and was later seen wearing a sling after the incident. “He fractured his humerus bone and was treated in the public hospital system,” a spokesman for Dominello said.

The incident is apparently not the first time Australian politicians got a bit too physical with each other.

According to the Guardian, in 2004, Peter Black, a Labor member of Parliament, entered the NSW lower house and attacked Labor MP Virginia Judge.

Black then was counseled by the region's premier. Then-deputy opposition leader Barry O’Farrell, meanwhile, was removed from the parliament after saying Black was “pissed.”

A year later, Nationals MP Andrew Fraser reportedly accosted Labor minister Joe Tripodi during a heated debate, grabbing him by the suit jacket.