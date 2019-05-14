Australian family finds $24G gold nugget on family walk with dog named Lucky: report

An Australian family experienced a stroke of good fortune when they found a gold nugget — valued at tens of thousands of dollars — while they were walking their dog on Sunday.

The family's father and two daughters, who asked to remain anonymous, were out with their dog, ironically named "Lucky," when they came across the pricey nugget.

BIGGEST GOLD NUGGET IN HISTORY WEIGHING 198 POUNDS, WORTH $2.6 MILLION FOUND IN AUSTRALIA

"I actually walked right past it but my daughter pretty much kicked it as she was walking," the father told the Bendigo Advertiser. "She then goes, 'Dad, is this gold?' I said, 'I think it might be.'"

AUSTRALIAN POLITICAL LEADERS AGREE GAYS DON'T GO TO HELL

The father said they weighed the nugget at a nearby supermarket, as they couldn't find anywhere to properly weight it. The gold nugget weighed 20 ounces, or 1.25 pounds — a value the family claims could be worth upwards of $24,000 USD.

"To sell it as a nugget whole, it's probably worth a little bit more than that," he told the news outlet. "We've come on some tough times so it's really good because we've been struggling financially. It couldn't be better timing really."

The family's "Lucky" find was only the latest time an Australian has been revealed to have discovered a gold nugget.

In September, a retired man found a roughly seven-pound gold nugget worth an estimated $80,000 in the northern Goldfields of Western Australia. He had been searching the area with a metal detector for years, and ultimately took him two hours to dig the nugget out of the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.