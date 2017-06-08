Australian dog gets new job after failing police pup training

An Australian dog deemed not fit to be a police dog was granted a new job as the vice-regal dog of Queensland.

Gavel, the German shepherd, was on his way to being an official police dog for Queensland Police Service Dog Squad. The pup did not make it through after handlers said he was sociable and “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC.

Paul de Jersey, Queensland’s governor, took Gavel under his wing and assigned the pup a new position in February.

“He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland’s official vice-regal dog,” de Jersey wrote in a Facebook post.

The canine has a list of duties that include greeting visitors touring the Queensland’s Government House. Gavel even wears a uniform made just for him.