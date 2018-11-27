Australian capital installs same-sex silhouettes in pedestrian lights

Walking same-sex couples signals were installed in green pedestrian lights in a suburb of Australia’s capital city earlier this month as part of a city initiative to recognize the diversity of the community, The Canberra Times reported.

Malcolm Snow, chief executive officer of the City Renewal Authority, said eight green pedestrian lights were installed as part of a project to renew Braddon -- a northern suburb in Canberra.

“This first location was selected because Braddon has distinctively been the place of celebration for Canberra’s LGBTIQ community,” Snow said, referencing Australia’s decision last year to legalize same-sex marriage. Canberra voted “yes” at a higher percentage than any other state.

AUSTRALIANS BACK SAME-SEX MARRIAGE AT POLLS; PARLIAMENT PLANS DECEMBER VOTE

“A year ago we saw this area filled with people, color, and joy after the country voted overwhelmingly in favor of marriage equality,” Snow said.

Snow said the lights’ manufacturing and installation cost about $5,500 but predicted other “diverse silhouettes” planned for the future would cost less. He said the city decided to continue renewing Braddon after it installed a rainbow roundabout last year.

The City Renewal Precinct is now looking for other sites to upgrade pedestrian lights.