Australian boy, 10, pens letter asking advice to Qantas CEO, gets epic response: report

A 10-year-old Australian boy with a dream to start his own airline wrote to the CEO of Qantas last month and got a personal reply from the executive himself.

Alex Jacquot, the self-proclaimed co-founder and CEO of “Oceania Express,” penned a letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, asking tips on how to get his “company” off the ground and whether he had any advice for the budding entrepreneur.

“Seeing as it is the school holidays, I have more time to work. But I don’t have anything to do (that I can think of). Do you have any ideas of what I can do?” Jacquot’s letter read. “Seeing as you are the CEO of QANTAS, I thought I’d ask you.”

The letter assured Joyce he had his cabin crew picked out and asked for his thoughts on catering services and how to keep passengers entertained during longer flights.

By late February, Joyce had responded to Jacquot’s letter, telling the 10-year-old that although he normally doesn’t offer advice to “competitors,” he’d make an exception. He offered Jacquot some tips, emphasizing safety and comfort as the most crucial aspects of any respected airline.

He then invited Jacquot to a private meeting to “compare notes,” and a tour of Operations “where we keep an eye on every Qantas flight, wherever they are in the world.”

Jacquot told Brisbane’s 4BC his reaction to receiving Joyce’s letter: “I ripped open the envelope and I quickly read it and I was so excited, I was running around the house for ten minutes. I can’t believe it.”

The boy’s mother told The Australian that he is now waiting on confirmation dates from Joyce for their meeting.