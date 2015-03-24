Australian biological father accused of sexually abusing twin girls born to Thai surrogate mom

An Australian man has been charged with sexually abusing twin girls he fathered several years ago to a Thai surrogate mother.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported late Monday that the man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged in an Australian court last year with indecent dealings of a sexual nature with the children while they were under 10 years old.

The charges are the latest blow to the credibility to the commercial surrogacy industry in Thailand, which the Southeast Asian country's military junta has vowed to shut down.

ABC says court documents reveal that the father has also been charged with possessing child abuse materials which were found after a raid on his home.

The man, who denies the allegations, will go on trial later this year.