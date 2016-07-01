Australia could soon elect 5th prime minister in 3 years

next Image 1 of 3

Australians go to the polls Saturday with the opposition leader vying to become the country's fifth prime minister in three years. Global market turmoil since the Brexit vote, Australia's success in turning back asylum seeker boats, gay marriage, housing prices, corporate tax rates and union corruption have been major issues in the eight-week campaign.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged Australians to vote for continuity and stability by re-electing his conservative coalition which dumped the previous prime minister less than a year ago.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has played a key role in his center-left Labor Party ousting two of its own prime ministers in the space of three years. He argues the government remains deeply divided and presents Labor as the stable option.