Attack on Afghan government compound kills 7

A group of suicide bombers armed with explosive-laden vests, automatic weapons and rocket propelled grenades stormed a government compound Thursday in western Afghanistan, killing at least seven people, officials said.

One of attackers first blew himself up at the gate of the governor's complex in Farah province, then three others fought their way inside, said Raouf Ahmadi, the regional police spokesman.

An ensuing two-hour gunbattle with the police left all the attackers dead, Ahmadi said. He said six policemen and one civilian were also killed in the attack, while another 12 people were wounded.

Government offices are a common target for militants in Afghanistan. Last month two Taliban fighters smuggled guns into the governor's compound in Kandahar, sparking a gunbattle in which two guards and both attackers were killed.

Elsewhere, Taliban militants attacked a NATO supply convoy overnight in Herat province. Provincial police spokesman Raouf Ahmadi said one police officer, two security guards and a militant were killed in the fighting.