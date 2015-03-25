At least 7 killed in overnight clashes in Egypt between Morsi supporters and police

A senior Health Ministry official says clashes overnight between police and supporters of Egypt's ousted president have left at least seven people dead.

Khaled el-Khateib also says 261 people were injured in the violence that broke out late Monday and carried on into the early morning hours of Tuesday in four different locations in the capital, Cairo.

Thousands of supporters of Mohammed Morsi, who was overthrown by the military, were protesting to press their demands that Morsi be reinstated as president.

Egypt's military deposed Morsi on July 3 after days of mass street protests calling for him to step down.

The ousted president's supporters say he was ousted by a military coup that overturned democratic rule.