At least 2 dead after car bombs explode in Libyan capital

A Libyan security official says two car bombs have exploded in Libya's capital, killing two people.

The official says the first car bomb went off in a main street early in the morning Sunday, killing two and wounding four people.

Thirty minutes later, a cab parked in a narrow alley by the Interior Ministry exploded, wounding several people. The official says a third car bomb was discovered, also near the ministry, but was defused.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Tripoli's security authorities went on high alert after the bombings. The city is to hold Muslim prayers later Sunday at the main Tripoli square for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.