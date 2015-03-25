At airport, Czechs seize 2 almost full tiger skeletons believed destined for Asia black market

Czech officials say airport customs authorities have seized the skeletons of two endangered tigers believed to be destined for the black market in the Far East.

Customs Office spokeswoman Sarka Miskovska says a sniffer dog found the skeletons hidden in two loudspeakers during a routine check at Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport on June 26.

Miskovska added Thursday that the Czech Environmental Inspectorate is investigating where the tigers came from. She declined to give further details.

Inspectorate spokeswoman Simona Cigankova says the skeletons are almost complete and weigh a combined 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds).

Cigankova says one kilogram of tiger bones — which are often used in traditional Asian medicines — can fetch about $2,000.