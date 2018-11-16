Assange ‘has been charged,’ inadvertent court filing shows: reports

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, "has been charged," according to an unrelated court filing that inadvertently mentioned his name, reports said.

The New York Times reported that the filing was first spotted late Thursday. The reports did not indicate what charges Assange will face.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the unintentional disclosure about Assange being charged is true, but was a not meant to be disclosed.

Fox News emailed the Department of Justice early Friday for comment and did not immediately get a response.

A spokesman from the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia told the Post that the court filing "was made in error. That was not the intended name for this filing."

Assange faces a variety of potential charges, including the Espionage Act, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

Assange has been seeking asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 when British courts ordered him extradited to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault case. That matter has since been dropped, but WikiLeaks supporters have claimed that Assange fears being extradited to the United States if he leaves the embassy.

The Times reported Thursday that the filing was first brought to light by Seamus Hughes, a terrorism expert from George Washington University, posted the highlighted item on Twitter.

It read, “Another procedure short of sealing will not adequately protect the needs of law enforcement at this time because, due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged.”

The Post reported that the disclosure came in a filing from Assistant U.S. Attorney Kellen S. Dwyer. She is reportedly also assigned to the Assange case.

Barry Pollack, a lawyer who represents Assange, told the Journal that he hadn’t been made aware of any developments and condemned the notion of prosecuting him.

“We have heard nothing from authorities suggesting that a criminal case against Mr. Assange is imminent,” Pollack said. “Prosecuting someone for publishing truthful information would set a terrible and dangerous precedent.”

Fox News' Benjamin Brown and Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report